Israel-Palestine war: Over 200,000 displaced in the Gaza strip | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
The Israeli govt has announced that it has secured a significant portion of Gaza and is in the process of evacuating nearby towns. This comes amid a total siege of the Gaza strip that has been pounded by hundreds of airstrikes.

