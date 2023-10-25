Israel-Palestine war | Over 1.4 million Gazans internally displaced

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
In an escalating humanitarian crisis, hundreds of thousands of terrified Gazans fled south on Saturday in response to Israeli threats, struggling to find food and shelter as the UN reported that over half the population had been displaced and water supplies were running low.

