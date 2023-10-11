Israel-Palestine war: Israel imposes total seize on Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Israel says it has taken control of the southern part of its country even as its troops amass at Gaza border for a full-scale ground assault. But what could complicate the situation is the 150 hostages taken by hamas. Gaza's only power station has run out of fuel as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

