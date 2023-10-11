Israel-Palestine War: German tattoo artist's mother believes her daughter is alive; appeals for help

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German tattoo artist who is missing, is believed to be alive but suffering from a major brain injury, according to her mother Ricarda Louk, who made the statement in a now-viral video. In addition, Ricarda mentioned that her daughter was hospitalized in Gaza in a grave condition.

