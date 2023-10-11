Israel-Palestine war: Festival goers, children, soldiers captured by Hamas; death toll reaches 1,700

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
As Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, Western leaders re-iterate their support to Israel. But what has been louder, is the silence of the West on Palestinian civilians suffering the consequences of this unprecedented conflict. Why has it taken so long for U.S. and other nations to address the long-harbored need for a 2-state solution?

