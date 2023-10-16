Israel-Palestine war: Arab nations scramble amid Gaza siege

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Israel is now gearing up for a potential multi-front War days after a devastating onslaught from Gaza's Hamas regime. Over 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the Hamas attacks so far on the other hand 900 have been reported killed in Gaza which has come under intense bombardment from Israel's retaliatory strikes.

