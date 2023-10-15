Israel-Palestine war: 918 Indians are back from Israel, around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, another batch of stranded Indians were brought back to India on Sunday as part of the country’s ongoing repatriation mission, Operation Ajay.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos