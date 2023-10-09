Israel Hamas war: Bruno Mars cancels Tel Aviv concert after Hamas' deadly attacks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The war in Israel has left a huge impact on the music industry as well. After Hamas's deadly attack on the counter, sold-out shows in Tel Aviv now stand cancelled. Bruno Mas who was set to perform a second show in Tel Aviv cancelled at the last minute that is after Israel declared itself at war with Hamas.

