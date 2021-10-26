ISIS bride convicted in German court for letting 5-year-old Yazidi girl die of thirst

Oct 26, 2021, 11:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In Germany, an ISIS bride who had joined Islamic State in Iraq has been sentenced to ten years in prison for her role in the death of a five-year-old Yazidi girl, who died of thirst, enslaved by terrorists.
Read in App