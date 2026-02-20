/Iran vs US: Tehran Tells Washington: Strike Us & We Strike Back Harder | WION

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 22:00 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 22:00 IST
Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States and international community, stating it will respond “decisively” to any military aggression against Iranian territory or forces. Tehran’s communication to the United Nations emphasised it does not desire war but described all U.S. bases, facilities and assets in the region as legitimate targets if attacked. The warning comes amid escalating tensions after U.S. threats of strikes and a significant American military buildup in the Middle East.