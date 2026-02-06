/Iran-US Tensions: Israel Urges US Strikes on Iran as Trump Resists Military Action, Officials Say

Senior Israeli officials have been urging the United States to launch military strikes against Iran, according to US officials, as tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional actions persist. Despite sustained pressure from Jerusalem, including from defence and intelligence chiefs, President Donald Trump has so far resisted ordering direct attacks on Iran, with aides saying he “really does not want to do it.” Analysts say Trump’s reluctance stems from concerns over the broader risks of escalation, even as Washington continues to deploy forces to the region and pursue diplomatic talks with Tehran aimed at averting conflict.