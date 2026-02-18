/Iran Tempts Trump with Trillion-Dollar N-Deal as US Rushes More Firepower to West Asia | Gravitas

#Gravitas America is moving more of its war machines into West Asia. At least 50 advanced fighter jets, including F-35s, F-22s and F-16s, are being mobilised while Iran is set to carry out military drills with Russia and China. Amidst these tensions, Iranian officials are offering U.S. companies access to vast energy and mineral reserves and pitching it as a 'trillion-dollar opportunity' for Washington. Will economic incentives help defuse a confrontation? Or is the region getting closer to an all-out war?