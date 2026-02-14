/Iran Economy: Gold Becomes Iran's Last Refuge As the Economy Unravels

Iran’s worsening economic crisis is pushing citizens toward gold as a last refuge for their savings. With the rial rapidly losing value, soaring inflation, sanctions, and geopolitical tensions are eroding purchasing power and financial stability. As bank deposits and traditional investments lose appeal, many Iranians are turning to gold, foreign currency, and portable assets to protect wealth. Experts say gold demand has surged amid currency depreciation and economic uncertainty, highlighting deep structural stress in Iran’s economy.