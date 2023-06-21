International Yoga Day 2023 : Yoga has become global movement, says Indian PM Modi in video address

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. It serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the various benefits of practicing yoga. The idea of observing International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014. This year, the global celebration of International Day of Yoga will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21.