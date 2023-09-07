India's Modi declares "century of Asia" at meeting with ASEAN bloc

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -India summit in Indonesia’s capital on Thursday (September 7) after arriving in the Southeast Asian nation the night before. Modi, in his opening remarks at the meeting, declared the 21st century to be a “century of Asia”, and stressed that ASEAN is an important region for India's 'At East' policy.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos