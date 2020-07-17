India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review LOC, LAC preparedness

Jul 17, 2020, 10.20 AM(IST)
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Leh for a 2-day visit of Ladakh and J&K. The Defence Minister is accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and also the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Watch report.