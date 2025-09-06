LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indian Rupee Slides to New Lows Against the Dollar

Indian Rupee Slides to New Lows Against the Dollar

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 11:41 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 11:41 IST
Indian Rupee Slides to New Lows Against the Dollar
The Indian Rupee has hit a new low against the US Dollar, raising concerns over inflation, imports, and economic stability. What’s driving the decline, and what does it mean for the Indian economy?

Trending Topics

trending videos