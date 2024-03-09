Indian Navy conducts a twin carrier operations with INS Vikrant, Vikramaditya in Arabian Sea
The inaugural session of the three-day event saw Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh embarking at sea to witness the Indian Navy’s ability to conduct ‘twin-carrier operations’. Both aircraft carriers showcased the growing capabilities of the Navy to safeguard India’s maritime interests. The demonstration served as a powerful testament to the crucial role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.