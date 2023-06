A recent report claims that the country will lose 6,500 millionaires in 2023 with a large number of them migrating to Dubai and Singapore. The latest Henley private wealth migration report said that India will see the second-highest outflow of millionaires globally. that's next only to China, which will see the exodus of 13,500 millionaires. UK and sanctions-hit Russia have occupied the third and fourth places in this year's list.