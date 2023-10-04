India: Three terrorists hiding in J&K's Kulgam, open fire at soldiers during search operation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
An anti-terror operation that is underway in South Kashmir's Kulgam district and additional forces have been rushed to the encounter site. Report say that three terrorists are hiding in the area and the terrorists have opened fire at the soldiers to escape.

