India's Tax Overhaul: Personal Care & Consumer Goods At 5% GST

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 19:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 19:56 IST
India has announced a major tax overhaul, reducing GST on personal care and consumer goods to 5%. The move aims to boost consumption and ease the burden on everyday shoppers.

