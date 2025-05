Pakistan launched a massive drone and missile assault targeting Indian cities and military bases, using 300-400 drones across four border states. But India’s advanced air defence systems, including Akash and C-UAS, neutralised every threat. Meanwhile, a terror infiltration bid in Jammu was foiled, with 7 terrorists killed and a Pak post destroyed. As Pakistan spreads misinformation online, India hits back, reaffirming its strength in unity.