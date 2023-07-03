Hong Kong police issues arrest warrant for 8 activists, cops warn citizens not to aid activists

Hong Kong leader John Lee warned citizens against outside forces targeting China on the 26th Handover anniversary from Britain in the latest Hong Kong police has accused eight activists of National Security offenses and placed a bounty on their heads with a bounty of 1 million Hong Kong dollars these activists are from abroad and are alleged to have colluded with foreign forces to endanger National Security as some of these activists have also been accused of incitement to secession. Watch to know more.