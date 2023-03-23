High-ranking Pakistani intelligence official KILLED in encounter
On Tuesday, Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki of the inter services intelligence, Pakistan's main spy agency, was killed in an encounter with militants. Seven team members of the high-ranking Pakistani intelligence official were also injured in the South Waziristan encounter. In November, Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the Pakistan government. The armed group ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country. Pakistan has seen a surge in attacks from the Afghan side of the border; following the Taliban takeover in 2021. Almost all Afghan governments have refused to accept the colonial-era border demarcation. The durand line runs through the mountainous border, splitting tribes on either side. The border dispute has led to periodic skirmishes & tensions between Pak & Afghan forces. As of now, Pakistan's military have not given reasons for Brigadier Barki's presence in the border area.