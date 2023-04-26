Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and activist, dies aged 96

The musician, actor, and civil rights leader Harry Belafonte passed away at the age of 96. Belafonte spent his life advocating for several causes in addition to singing international songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), winning a Tony Award for acting, and appearing in numerous feature films. He backed several civil rights movements for Black Americans in the 1960s, ran anti-poverty, anti-apartheid, and anti-AIDS campaigns in Africa, and supported leftist politicians like Fidel Castro of Cuba and Hugo Chavez of Venezuela.