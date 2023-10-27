Hamas delegation visits Moscow, discusses release of hostages in Gaza: Foreign ministry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Russian news agencies claimed, citing the foreign ministry, that a Hamas delegation visited Moscow on Thursday to discuss the release of foreign hostages, including Russian citizens, that the militant group is currently holding in Gaza. TASS said that Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas member, was present at the discussions.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos