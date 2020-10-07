Gravitas: Will 2020 be a turning point for the Quad?

Oct 07, 2020, 12.05 AM(IST)
The Quad has been around for 13 years. The aim of the alliance is to contain China's growing aggression. But, the Quad has been shy of saying it out aloud. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why the Quad must move beyond being a symbolic alliance.