Gravitas: The story of Abdul Qadeer Khan: National Hero or Global Villain?

Oct 12, 2021, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan is mourning the demise of Abdul Qadeer Khan. The father of its 'atomic bomb' & the 'stealer of nuclear secrets.' For Pakistan, he was a national hero. For the rest of the world, he was a villain. What's his story? Palki Sharma tells you.
