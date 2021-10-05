Gravitas: Purchases of PCR tests in Hubei rose sharply from July-October 2019

Oct 05, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In an exclusive interview to Palki Sharma, David Robinson- the Co-Founder of Internet 2.O revealed how purchases of PCR tests in Hubei shot up after May 2019- well before China officially reported its first cases.
Read in App