Gravitas: Pak, Taliban & China: A new Axis of evil

Aug 14, 2021, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new axis of evil is emerging. It runs from Taliban's strong base in Kandahar to the offices of PTI in Islamabad all the way to Beijing. Palki Sharma tells you how this 'troika of tyranny & terror' could make India its first target.
