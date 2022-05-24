Gravitas: Ground report: Why India's relationship with Japan is different

Published: May 24, 2022, 03:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
More than 70 years ago, India and Japan were technically at war. Today, the two countries are described as "natural allies". How did two war-time enemies become allies? The temples of Japan offer some clues. Palki Sharma brings you a ground report.
Read in App