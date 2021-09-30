Gravitas: French ex-President Sarkozy guilty of campaign fraud

Sep 30, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted of campaign fraud and handed a one-year sentence. Sarkozy overshot the campaign spending cap in his 2012 re-election bid. Palki Sharma tells you more.
