Global air temperature reaches record high for two straight day

It's one record smashed after another on the climate front. The global air temperature has reached a record high for the second day in a row. As per reports, US meteorologists say Tuesday was the hottest day on record. This tops the previous day's record high. The average daily air temperature on the earth's surface reached 17.18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. On Monday, the average temperature touched 17 degrees for the first time. The EU climate monitoring unit Copernicus says Monday was the hottest day since 1940 when record-keeping began. This is a fresh sign of rising temperatures & escalating climate change, driven by human activity and the burning of fossil fuels.