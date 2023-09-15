G20 success makes Modi look more like a visionary statesman than Xi Jinping: Jim O’Neill

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The success of the summit makes Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “clear winner” in this season of summitry with Beijing, according to British economist Jim O’Neill, who is famous for coining the term BRICS. The G20 is currently the only body that can provide solutions to global problems, according to Project Syndicate.

