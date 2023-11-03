LIVE TV

FTX saga nears its end, Sam Bankman-Fried convicted

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The FDX saga is drawing to a close Sam Bankman-Fried, the defunct crypto exchange founder has been held guilty of frauding customers a 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court.

