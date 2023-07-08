France protests: The story of Nahel's killing | How the riots began

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
France has been on the boil ever since a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by the police at a traffic stop in Paris. Nahel's killing has led to deadly riots, with protesters highlighting systemic racism and police brutality in France. In the last few days, govt buildings and houses of Mayors have come under attack. Is the state at fault? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos