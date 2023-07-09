France: Hundreds stage protests in Paris against police violence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
A week after violent riots in Paris were sparked by the assassination of a teenager in a suburb, hundreds of protesters disobeyed a city-wide ban on marches to decry police brutality and racial profiling. They assembled in downtown Paris for a memorial rally.

