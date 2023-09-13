France halts Apple iPhone 12 sales for above-threshold radiation levels

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
On the same day Apple launched its flagship devices at its annual event in Cupertino, California, the French regulators ordered the company to halt sales of its older iPhone 12 models. Radiation watchdog ANFR demanded the halt saying the Apple devices emitted too much electromagnetic radiation.

