Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 14:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 14:21 IST
Flash Floods Kill Over 200 In Nigeria
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 14:21 IST

Flash Floods Kill Over 200 In Nigeria

Flash flooding in north-central Nigeria last week killed more than 200 people. Hundreds more remain missing and are feared dead. Watch in for more details!

