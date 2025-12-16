/FBI Arrests 4 Alleged TILF Members Over New Year’s Eve Bomb Plot in LA

The FBI has arrested four alleged members of a radical pro-Palestinian offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front in Lucerne Valley, California, accusing them of plotting coordinated New Year’s Eve bombings at five locations across Los Angeles using improvised explosive devices. Prosecutors say the suspects, motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement and anti-government ideology, face charges of conspiracy and possession of a destructive device, while a fifth linked individual was detained in New Orleans as part of a wider probe into a violent online network involving more than 350 subjects.​