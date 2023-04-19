Exclusive: Sudan Ambassador to India speaks to WION about the current situation in his country

Sudan Ambassador to India has spoke to WION on the current situation in his country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal on the situation of Indian nationals, he said he has met officials of Minister of External Affairs &" discussed these topics, these issues ....and we have some ideas and plans to make their return back to their home possible using coming days". He explained that the "unfortunate events" in his country started on April 15 when rebel Forces attacked the Sudanese Armed Forces.