Ex-Egyptian autocrat Mubarak dies at 91 after prolonged illness

Feb 26, 2020, 03.00 PM(IST)
On February 25, the Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died at the age of 91 after suffering from an illness. Mubarak served as the Egyptian President for nearly 30 years before resigning as a result of 2011 Egyptian mass protests.