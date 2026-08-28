/Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra writes to Mukesh Ambani over false media reports

Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has alleged that a network owned by Mukesh Ambani is spreading what he describes as false information about him and his business affairs. In a video message, Chandra said he attempted to contact Mukesh Ambani directly but did not receive a response. He added that he has now written a letter seeking intervention and urging restraint. Chandra maintained that he has nothing to lose and expressed confidence that facts would ultimately prevail.