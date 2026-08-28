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Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra writes to Mukesh Ambani over false media reports

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 22:50 IST
Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has alleged that a network owned by Mukesh Ambani is spreading what he describes as false information about him and his business affairs. In a video message, Chandra said he attempted to contact Mukesh Ambani directly but did not receive a response. He added that he has now written a letter seeking intervention and urging restraint. Chandra maintained that he has nothing to lose and expressed confidence that facts would ultimately prevail.

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