/Epstein Files: Hillary Clinton Demands Full Epstein Files, Accuses Trump Cover-Up

The Epstein saga has reignited political tensions as Hillary Clinton publicly defended former President Bill Clinton while demanding the full release of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton lashed out at the Trump administration, accusing it of withholding critical documents and alleging a “cover-up” in the handling of the case. Millions of pages linked to Epstein have recently resurfaced in public discourse, renewing scrutiny of high-profile figures once associated with the convicted sex offender.