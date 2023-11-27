videos
Elvis Presley's 'secret vacation chair' on sale, estimated to go for $50000
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 27, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
A chair signed by Elvis Presley is now hitting the auction block for the first time. The chair is from Presley's secret vacation from 1959.
