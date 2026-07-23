/Ebola crisis deepens in DR Congo: 2,473 confirmed cases as virus spreads across provinces

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 16:42 IST
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to worsen, with confirmed cases now crossing 2,473 and nearly 1,000 lives lost. The Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccine or treatment, is spreading fastest through Ituri and North Kivu provinces, with cases also reported beyond DRC's borders. Health workers are racing against time as hospitals fill up and containment efforts struggle in remote, conflict-affected regions.