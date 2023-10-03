Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors felt in Kathmandu, New Delhi & Lucknow

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
A powerful earthquake that measured 6.2 on the Richter scale has struck Nepal and the tremors from this earthquake were felt in parts of Northern India as well. The early reports have suggested that the powerful earthquake has triggered some large-scale destruction especially in rural parts of the Himalayan nation.

