LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Dr. Anthony Fauci says US could reach 100,000 new cases a day
Jul 01, 2020, 09.25 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Dr Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the US if Americans don't start following public health recommendations.