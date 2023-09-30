Did Chin try to control Pakistani media?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
China has been making massive efforts to influence the media landscape worldwide, as revealed in a ground-breaking study that was made public by the US State Department on Thursday. The worldwide Engagement Center report exposes a multifaceted strategy that includes data collection, censorship, and stealthy acquisitions of international news sites. It also includes warnings that this trend may result in a "sharp contraction" of worldwide freedom of speech.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos