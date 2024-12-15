Cyclone Chido has caused widespread devastation in Mayotte, with France fearing a heavy toll as the storm continues to batter the region. The powerful cyclone has brought heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous flooding, leading to significant damage to infrastructure and homes. Authorities are working to assess the extent of the destruction and provide relief to affected residents. With Mayotte being one of France's overseas territories, the French government has pledged support to help the island recover from this devastating natural disaster.